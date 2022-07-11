McAlister's Deli Sets Opening Date for Nacogdoches, Texas

McAlister's Deli will open its doors in Nacogdoches, Texas, at 2015 North Street, Nacogdoches, TX 75965 at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, July 15. To celebrate the grand opening, the location will be giving away Free 30-Day Tea Passes to the first 50 guests who place an order through the McAlister’s Deli app or website on opening day. This entitles the winners to receive one free tea per day for 30 consecutive days. Known for its genuine hospitality, McAlister’s Deli is home to handcrafted sandwiches, always-fresh salads, giant stuffed spuds, and McAlister’s Deli Famous Sweet Tea™.

“We are excited to open our new McAlister’s Deli location in the great town of Nacogdoches,” says Saxton co-CEO and owner Adam G. Saxton. “This will be The Saxton Group’s 86th McAlister’s Deli location and the sixth in the East Texas area. We look forward to continuing our growth and serving this community.”

McAlister’s in Nacogdoches offers a variety of ways for guests to dine, including delivery, tableside, dine-in and a pickup window. This location will also offer online ordering and a self-serve kiosk.

The Nacogdoches restaurant will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Prior to opening, McAlister’s Deli Nacogdoches is hosting a Donate to Dine event at the restaurant to benefit Boys & Girls Club of Nacogdoches on Thursday, July 14 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Guests who make a donation via Eventbrite during this time will receive a complimentary entrée and beverage.

Additionally, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on July 14, this location will honor local heroes by offering a complimentary dinner to teachers, nurses, first responders, veterans and active military. All must show a valid ID or badge upon arrival