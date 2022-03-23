McAlister’s Deli Sets Re-Opening Date for Metairie, Louisiana, Location

McAlister’s Deli will open its doors again in Metairie, LA at 2701 Airline Hwy Suite T, Metairie, LA 70001 at 11 a.m. on Monday, March 28. This location has been temporarily closed since August of 2021 after experiencing hurricane damage. To celebrate the grand re-opening, this McAlister's will be giving away Free 30-Day Tea Passes to the first 50 guest on opening day. This entitles the guest to get one free tea per day for 30 consecutive days through the McAlister’s app. Known for its genuine hospitality, McAlister’s Deli is home to handcrafted sandwiches, always-fresh salads, giant stuffed spuds, and McAlister’s Deli Famous Sweet Tea.

Metairie McAlister’s offers a variety of ways for guests to dine, including dine in, outdoor patio seating, convenient pick up station inside the restaurant, and delivery.

“We are so excited to open our doors again and serve the locals of Metairie that we have built great relationships with,” says Willie Mendez, operations director of Bead Tree Restaurant Group. “We missed our community here and are ready to welcome them back with the grand opening giveaway. See you all soon.”

The Metairie restaurant will be open daily Monday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.