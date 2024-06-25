McAlister’s Deli will open its doors to its first Maryland location in Baltimore, MD at 500 E Pratt St Suite #110, 21202 at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, July 1. The grand opening celebration will feature:

Free Tea Passes: The first 100 guests in line will receive free McAlister’s Tea Passes! This entitles winners to claim one tea each day for 30 consecutive days via their rewards account.

Community Heroes Giveback: To show appreciation for those who tirelessly serve the Baltimore community, McAlister’s is inviting first responders, medical professionals, active military personnel, veterans, teachers, PTO members and truck drivers to enjoy a complimentary meal* on Friday, June 28 from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m or 05:00 p.m to 07:00 p.m. Valid badge or ID is required.

Known for its genuine hospitality, McAlister’s Deli is home to handcrafted sandwiches, always-fresh salads, giant stuffed spuds and McAlister’s Deli Famous Sweet Tea™.

McAlister’s Baltimore location offers a variety of ways for guests to dine, including dine-in, delivery, outdoor seating, pickup station, and catering.

“Join us in embarking on a delectable adventure as McAlister’s Deli makes its Maryland debut with our first location, setting the stage for many more to come,” says Prabu Murugan, franchisee, who also operates two other McAlister’s Deli locations. “Join us in savoring a symphony of flavors as we are proudly unveil yet another McAlister’s Deli, promising a delightful culinary journey through unparalleled excellence.”

The Baltimore restaurant will be open daily from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. For more information, please call the restaurant at (443) 836-5371 or visit the McAlister’s Deli – Baltimore Facebook page.

McAlister’s guests always have the opportunity to skip the line by placing their order through the McAlister’s app and rewards program or online at www.mcalistersdeli.com and can conveniently pick up their order to go or select delivery. Download the app and sign up today for a free tea.

McAlister’s also offers a variety of fresh, made-to-order catering options including breakfast, snacks, spud bars, salads, sandwich trays, box lunches and desserts, and always comes with a side of genuine hospitality. Whether it’s for one person or one hundred, a business meeting or a family reunion, they can cater a feast to please any crowd.