McAlister’s to Give Away 32-Ounce Sweet Tea on July 21

On July 21, all McAlister’s Deli’s 500-plus locations nationwide will celebrate Free Tea Day by offering customers a free 32 oz. cup of their Famous Sweet Tea.
McAlister’s Deli Famous Sweet Tea was introduced over 30 years ago and is filtered, made fresh with Orange Pekoe Black Tea leaves, sweetened, and poured over crystal clear ice.
Free Tea Day details include:
- Teas available for free include sweet tea, unsweet tea, tea/lemonade, half sweet/half unsweet, teas with flavored shots.
- Limit 1 tea per person in-store.
- Limit 4 teas per order via the McAlister’s Deli website or app.
- McAlister’s Deli orders subject to delivery and convenience fees and offer excludes third-party delivery orders.
- Valid only on 7/21/22.
