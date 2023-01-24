McAlister’s Headed to Greer, South Carolina

McAlister’s Deli will open its doors in Greer, SC at 5318 Wade Hampton Blvd Taylors, SC 29687 at 10 a.m. on Friday, January 27. And to celebrate the grand opening, the location will be giving the first 50 guests in line Free Tea for 30 days.

This entitles the winners to one free tea per day for 30 consecutive days. Known for its genuine hospitality, McAlister’s Deli is home to handcrafted sandwiches, always-fresh salads, giant stuffed spuds and McAlister’s Deli Famous Sweet Tea.

The Greer McAlister’s offers a variety of ways for guests to dine, including dine in, delivery, outdoor patio seating, catering, tableside dining and the new pick-up window for mobile orders.

“We are excited to open our first McAlister’s Deli restaurant in the Greer community and our 5th McAlister’s Deli in South Carolina,” says Mike Garren, Upstate District Manager. “ We look forward to welcoming in the locals and serving up the best tea and sandwiches in town!”

The Greer restaurant will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday – Thursday and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

McAlister’s also offers a variety of fresh, made-to-order catering options including breakfast, snacks, spud bars, salads, sandwich trays, box lunches and desserts and always comes with a side of genuine hospitality. Whether it’s for one person or one hundred, a business meeting or a family reunion, they can cater a feast to please any crowd.