McAlister’s Deli has launched six new limited-time menu items at their 550+ locations nationwide.

6 new LTOs available nationwide:

  • Turkey French Dip​: Roasted turkey and Swiss on a toasted baguette, served au jus​. Starting price: $11.99
  • Cajun Red Beans & Rice: Cajun style andouille sausage, simmered with red beans and rice. Starting price: $4.99
  • Kickin’ Crab Chowder​: A blend of diced crab and roasted corn with bell peppers, potatoes, and garnished with bacon and green onions​. Starting price: $5.29
  • Mardi Gras Cookie​: A sweet, buttery cookie with a hint of cinnamon, sprinkled with festive green, yellow, and purple Mardi Gras colors and a cream cheese filling. Starting price: $1.99
  • Godiva Double Chocolate Cheesecake​: Rich Godiva cheesecake baked with chunks of milk​chocolate topped with chocolate mousse, chocolate​ ganache, and chocolate whipped cream.​ Starting price: $5.99
  • Frito-Lay Cajun Spice Potato Chips: McAlister’s is the first restaurant to offer the new Cajun Spice chip flavor. Starting price: $1.99
