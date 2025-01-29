McAlister’s Deli has launched six new limited-time menu items at their 550+ locations nationwide.
6 new LTOs available nationwide:
- Turkey French Dip: Roasted turkey and Swiss on a toasted baguette, served au jus. Starting price: $11.99
- Cajun Red Beans & Rice: Cajun style andouille sausage, simmered with red beans and rice. Starting price: $4.99
- Kickin’ Crab Chowder: A blend of diced crab and roasted corn with bell peppers, potatoes, and garnished with bacon and green onions. Starting price: $5.29
- Mardi Gras Cookie: A sweet, buttery cookie with a hint of cinnamon, sprinkled with festive green, yellow, and purple Mardi Gras colors and a cream cheese filling. Starting price: $1.99
- Godiva Double Chocolate Cheesecake: Rich Godiva cheesecake baked with chunks of milkchocolate topped with chocolate mousse, chocolate ganache, and chocolate whipped cream. Starting price: $5.99
- Frito-Lay Cajun Spice Potato Chips: McAlister’s is the first restaurant to offer the new Cajun Spice chip flavor. Starting price: $1.99