McAlister's to Open in Crystal Lake, Illinois

McAlister's Deli, a leading fast casual chain, will open its doors in Crystal Lake at 5500 Northwest Highway, Crystal Lake, IL 60014 at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, January 31. And to celebrate the grand opening, the location will be giving away Free Tea for a Year to the first 100 customers on opening day. Known for its genuine hospitality, McAlister’s Deli is home to handcrafted sandwiches, always-fresh salads, giant stuffed spuds, and McAlister’s Deli Famous Sweet Tea.

Crystal Lake McAlister’s offers a variety of ways for guests to dine with the restaurant, including dine-in, delivery, catering, in-store pick-up station, and curbside. This location also offers free WiFi for customers when they dine.

“We are excited to continue growing our McAlister’s Deli footprint by opening this new location in Crystal Lake,” says Melissa Porter, Director of Catering & Marketing. “This will be the 10th McAlister’s restaurant that we have opened across the Chicago market and we’re thrilled to continue serving our community!”

The Crystal Lake restaurant will be open daily from 10:30 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.