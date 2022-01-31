McAlister's to Open in Newburgh, Indiana

McAlister's Deli, a leading fast casual chain, will open its doors in Newburgh, Indiana at 3788 Libbert Rd. Newburgh, IN 47630 at 10 a.m. on Monday, February 7.

And to celebrate the grand opening, the location will be giving away Free Tea for a Year Passes to the first 50 customers on opening day. The Free Tea for a Year Pass allows guests to enjoy one free tea per week for 52 consecutive weeks. Known for its genuine hospitality, McAlister’s Deli is home to handcrafted sandwiches, always-fresh salads, giant stuffed spuds, and McAlister’s Deli Famous Sweet Tea.

Newburgh McAlister’s offers a variety of ways for guests to dine, including dine-in, delivery, catering, pick-up window and tableside dining. Tableside allows guests a contactless ordering and payment experience where meals are ordered through the McAlister’s Deli app from the comfort of their table in the restaurant and meals are brought directly to the table. The pick-up window creates a quick and convenient way for guests to order ahead through the app or website, then driving thru to the window to retrieve their meal.

“We are excited to open this new McAlister’s Deli in Newburgh!” says Tim O’Brian, VP of Operations at LLD Investments. “We have many loyal customers in Newburgh who have asked for this and it is our pleasure to bring McAlister’s to Newburgh.”