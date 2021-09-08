McAlister's to Open Restaurant in Florence, Kentucky

McAlister's Deli, a leading fast casual chain, will open its doors in Florence, Kentucky at 4931 Houston Rd., Florence, KY 41042 at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, September 13. And to celebrate the grand opening, the location will be giving away Free Tea For a Year to the first 94 guests and host a ribbon cutting ceremony with the Chamber of Commerce starting at 9:30 a.m. on opening day. Known for its genuine hospitality, McAlister’s Deli is home to handcrafted sandwiches, always-fresh salads, giant stuffed spuds, and McAlister’s Deli Famous Sweet Tea.

“I have always loved the Florence community and we waited for 3 years to find the perfect location. I can’t wait to share the great product and service we are known for with our new neighbors,” says David Blackburn, franchise owner of Southern Rock Restaurants.

This location features several ways for guests to dine to make eating with McAlister’s quicker and safer. Guests can dine-in, order through our app, delivery, or utilize a pick-up window where they place an online or mobile order then drive thru to pick up their meal.

The Florence restaurant will be open daily Monday through Sunday from 10:30 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. For more information, please call the restaurant at 859-818-9601, or visit us on the McAlister's Deli – Florence Facebook page.

In addition to the grand opening festivities, the new Florence location will be celebrating local hometown heroes on Friday, Sept. 10, before it officially opens its doors to the public. Local medical professionals, veterans, first responders and military personnel are invited to enjoy a complimentary lunch from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and teachers can enjoy dinner on us from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. All are welcome, they just have to show a valid ID when they arrive.

McAlister’s guests always have the opportunity to skip the line by placing their order through the McAlister’s app and rewards program or online at www.mcalistersdeli.com and can conveniently pick up their order to go or select delivery. Download the app and sign up today for a free tea!