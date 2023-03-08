McAlister's Opening in Baton Rouge on March 13 with Chance for Free Tea

McAlister's Deli will open its doors in Baton Rouge, LA at 5939 Creek Centre Drive 70820 at 10:30 a.m. on March 13. And to celebrate the grand opening, the location will be giving the first 500 guests in line Free Tea for a Year. This entitles the winners to one free tea per week for 52 consecutive weeks. Known for its genuine hospitality, McAlister’s Deli is home to handcrafted sandwiches, always-fresh salads, giant stuffed spuds, and McAlister’s Deli Famous Sweet Tea.

Baton Rouge McAlister’s offers a variety of ways for guests to dine, including app ordering and delivery.

“We are excited to open our sixth McAlister’s Deli restaurant in Louisiana,” says Guillermo Perales from Best Choice. “We look forward to welcoming in the locals and serving up the best tea and sandwiches in town.”

The Baton Rouge restaurant will be open daily from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. For more information, please call the restaurant at (225) 380-2082 or visit us on the McAlister's Deli – Baton Rouge.

McAlister’s guests always have the opportunity to skip the line by placing their order through the McAlister’s app and rewards program or online at www.mcalistersdeli.com and can conveniently pick up their order to go or select delivery. Download the app and sign up today for a free tea!

McAlister’s also offers a variety of fresh, made-to-order catering options including breakfast, snacks, spud bars, salads, sandwich trays, box lunches and desserts, and always comes with a side of genuine hospitality. Whether it’s for one person or one hundred, a business meeting or a family reunion, they can cater a feast to please any crowd.