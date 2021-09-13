McAlister's Plans Opening in Jasper, Indiana

McAlister's Deli, a leading fast casual chain, will open its doors in Jasper, Indiana at 3803 Newton Street, Jasper, IN 47546 at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, September 20. And to celebrate the grand opening, the location will be giving away Free Tea for a Year to the first 95 guests in line on opening day, as well as hosting a ribbon cutting ceremony with the Chamber of Commerce. Known for its genuine hospitality, McAlister’s Deli is home to handcrafted sandwiches, always-fresh salads, giant stuffed spuds, and McAlister’s Deli Famous Sweet Tea.

“We are so excited to have a presence in Jasper, Indiana. With the success in the neighboring Bedford and Vincennes communities we knew this would be a great fit for the McAlister’s brand,” says David Blackburn, franchise owner of Southern Rock Restaurants, LLC.

This location offers several different safe and convenient ways for guests to dine, including dine-in, delivery, in-store pickup, and a pickup window where guests place an online or mobile order then drive thru to pick up their meal. The Jasper restaurant will be open daily from 10:30 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. For more information, please call the restaurant at 812-817-0687 visit us on the McAlister's Deli – Jasper Facebook page.

Ahead of the grand opening, this location will host a complimentary dinner and lunch for Jasper’s local heroes. On September 17, first responders and service heroes can enjoy a lunch on us and then teachers can stop by for a complimentary dinner that day. All local heroes are welcome, they just have to show a valid ID when they arrive.

McAlister’s guests always have the opportunity to skip the line by placing their order through the McAlister’s app and rewards program or online at www.mcalistersdeli.com and can conveniently pick up their order to go or select delivery. Download the app and sign up today for a free tea!