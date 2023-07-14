McAlister's Readies for Opening in El Paso, Texas

McAlister's Deli, a leading fast casual chain, will open its doors in the Colony Cove area of El Paso, Texas at 7040 North Mesa Street, Bldg B-1, El Paso, TX 79912 at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, July 17. To celebrate the grand opening, the location will be giving the first 100 guests for the first five days Free Tea for a Year. This entitles the winners to one free tea per week for 52 consecutive weeks. Known for its genuine hospitality, McAlister’s Deli is home to handcrafted sandwiches, always-fresh salads, giant stuffed spuds and McAlister’s Deli Famous Sweet Tea.

El Paso-Colony Cove McAlister’s offers a variety of ways for guests to dine, including dine-in, outdoor seating, pickup station, curbside pickup and catering.

“We are excited to open our 51st McAlister’s Deli restaurant in Texas,” says Guillermo Perales, from Best Choice Restaurants LLC. “We look forward to welcoming in the locals and serving up the best tea and sandwiches in town!”

To show our appreciation for those who tirelessly serve the El Paso community, McAlister’s is inviting first responders, medical professionals, active military personnel, veterans, teachers, PTO members and truck drivers to enjoy a complimentary meal on Friday, July 14 from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. One guest will be permitted with each attendee, and they must show a valid badge or ID.

The El Paso-Colony Cove restaurant will be open Sunday - Thursday 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Friday and Saturday 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.