McAlister’s Deli, is bringing its signature hospitality to one of the nation’s most deli-savvy regions. The brand announced its planned expansion into New Jersey and Metro-New York, inviting experienced multi-unit operators to help introduce McAlister’s differentiated dining experience to an entirely new guest base.

Fast Casual, Reimagined for the Northeast

McAlister’s Deli is redefining the fast casual category through its “Fast Casual Plus” model — a hospitality-first approach that blends the comfort of casual dining with the efficiency of QSR. This hybrid model is designed to meet the demands of high-volume, multi-channel markets and has proven successful across the country, fueling:

Record-breaking first-week sales

30% loyalty program participation

Over $1 billion in systemwide sales in 2024

As the brand continues its intentional East Coast expansion, existing development success in Virginia, Maryland, D.C., and Eastern Pennsylvania has laid a strong foundation for this next strategic move into New Jersey and Metro-New York.

Development Plans and Franchise Opportunities

The company has identified significant development potential across both suburban and urban neighborhoods throughout the region. With support from extensive market research and strategic real estate mapping, McAlister’s is now actively seeking qualified franchisees to lead the next wave of expansion.

Flexible Real Estate Models Include:

Traditional prototypes: 3,100–3,500 square feet

Urban or second-gen spaces: as compact as 400 square feet, or ~2,200 square feet for high-density areas

Who McAlister’s Is Looking For:

McAlister’s Deli is targeting multi-unit operators who understand local markets and are eager to grow community-rooted businesses. Ideal partners are those who:

Lead with emotional intelligence

Prioritize hospitality and team culture

Aim to build sustainable operational excellence over sheer unit count

Limited-Time Incentive Offer

To accelerate momentum, McAlister’s Deli is offering exclusive development incentives for qualified operators who commit to three or more franchise agreements in select emerging markets by December 15, 2025.