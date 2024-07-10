On July 18, McAlister’s Deli’s 500+ locations nationwide will celebrate the 16th annual Free Tea Day by offering customers a free Big Tea. McAlister’s Famous Tea is one of the most beloved beverages in the fast-casual industry.
Free Tea Day details include:
- Big teas available for free include sweet tea, unsweet tea, tea/lemonade, sweet tea/unsweet tea, flavored teas and tea with 1 flavor shot.
- Limit 1 tea per person in-store.
- Limit 4 teas per order via the McAlister’s Deli website or app.
- Valid only on 7/18/24 at participating locations.
- The celebration doesn’t stop on Free Tea Day! From July 19 – 21, McAlister’s Deli Rewards Members can get a Free Big Tea with purchase on an entree – see full details here!