On July 17, McAlister’s Deli’s 500+ locations nationwide will celebrate the 17th annual Free Tea Day by offering customers a free Big Tea* – one of the most beloved beverages in the fast-casual industry.

Held annually on the third Thursday in July (this year: July 17) — it’s our biggest day of the year! Each year on Free Tea Day, McAlister’s Deli gives away more than 200,000 free teas—that’s over 6 million ounces of freshly brewed tea in a single day. Enough to fill an Olympic-sized swimming pool with sweet tea!

Free Tea Day details include:

Offer applies to Sweet Tea, Unsweet Tea, Sweet Tea/Unsweet Tea, Tea/Lemonade, Flavored Teas, and one Flavor Shot per Tea.

Limit 1 tea per person in-store.

Limit 4 teas per order via the McAlister’s Deli website or app.

Valid only on 7/17/25 at participating locations.

No purchase necessary – everyone is welcome to enjoy a free tea!*

*Valid on 7/17/25 at participating locations only. Offer applies to Big Tea only, including: Sweet Tea, Unsweet Tea, Sweet Tea/Unsweet Tea, Tea/Lemonade, Flavored Teas, and one Flavor Shot per Tea. Limit one Tea per person in-store and four Teas per McAlister’s online or in app order. Excludes all non-tea beverages, frozen drinks and Kid’s Drinks. No substitutions. Offer automatically applied at checkout. McAlister’s Delivery orders subject to Delivery and Convenience fees. Service fee applies to online, in app, and certain call-in orders, other fees and taxes may apply for all orders; see checkout for details. Not valid with any other offer or reward, or third-party delivery. Void where prohibited.