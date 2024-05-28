McAlister’s Deli will open its doors in Belton, Missouri, at 1010 East North Avenue, 64012 at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, June 3. The grand opening celebration will feature:

Free Club Sandwiches: The first 100 guests in line will receive a pass for a free club sandwich for a year. This entitles winners to one free club sandwich per week for 52 consecutive weeks.

Community Heroes Giveback: To show appreciation for those who tirelessly serve the Belton community, McAlister’s is inviting first responders, medical professionals, active military personnel, veterans, teachers, PTO members and truck drivers to enjoy a complimentary meal* on Saturday, June 1 from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Valid badge or ID is required.

Ribbon Cutting Ceremony: The restaurant will host a ribbon cutting ceremony with the Chamber of Commerce at 9:30 a.m. on opening day.

Known for its genuine hospitality, McAlister’s Deli is home to handcrafted sandwiches, always-fresh salads, giant stuffed spuds, and McAlister’s Deli Famous Sweet Tea™.

Belton McAlister’s offers a variety of ways for guests to dine, including windowside pickup, dine-in, curbside pickup, delivery, tableside, outdoor seating, pickup station, and catering.

“We are excited to open Southern Rock’s 157th McAlister’s Deli in the vibrant community of the town of Belton,” says David Blackburn, CEO and COO of Southern Rock Restaurants. “We look forward to welcoming the local community into our restaurant and sharing our table together.”

The Belton restaurant will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. For more information, please call the restaurant at (816) 477-7600 or visit the McAlister’s Deli – Belton Facebook page.

McAlister’s guests always have the opportunity to skip the line by placing their order through the McAlister’s app and rewards program or online at www.mcalistersdeli.com and can conveniently pick up their order to go or select delivery. Download the app and sign up today for a free tea.

McAlister’s also offers a variety of fresh, made-to-order catering options including breakfast, snacks, spud bars, salads, sandwich trays, box lunches and desserts, and always comes with a side of genuine hospitality. Whether it’s for one person or one hundred, a business meeting or a family reunion, they can cater a feast to please any crowd.