Ordering your McDonald’s favorites directly to your door just got even easier. Today, McDonald’s USA and DoorDash announced the launch of a new U.S. online ordering experience, allowing customers to order McDelivery via mobile web or desktop — no app downloads, logins, or accounts required. Orders are fulfilled by Dashers, offering a fast, reliable, and familiar delivery experience.

“We’re making it easy for customers to order McDonald’s wherever they are,” said Shanna Prevé, VP of Enterprise Sales & Business Development at DoorDash. “This global partnership is powered by innovation – driving sales, simplifying operations, and elevating the customer experience”

The new DoorDash-powered site, accessible from McDonalds.com, makes it easier than ever to get McDelivery. Customers can check out in fewer clicks, with flexible payment options and no account required. Try it today at: https://mcdonalds.order.online

“With millions of customers visiting McDonalds.com each month, this channel extends our reach, offering a seamless and convenient way to have their McDonald’s favorites delivered. It reflects our continued commitment to meeting customer demands and strengthening accessibility across all touchpoints,” said Tim Snyder, Head of Delivery, McDonald’s USA.

The new U.S. online ordering experience reflects both brands’ shared commitment to digital innovation and broadening customer choice – making delivery more convenient and more efficient. This launch also represents the latest milestone in McDonald’s and DoorDash’s global partnership, which now supports McDelivery in 29 countries. DoorDash, together with its affiliated brand Wolt, is a critical delivery partner for McDonald’s in the U.S. and other major global markets including Canada, Germany, Australia, Finland, and Japan. This deeper integration with McDonald’s owned digital channels extends DoorDash’s fulfillment network to power even more seamless, high-quality delivery experiences that customers rely on and enjoy.