McDonald’s Adds Two New Sauces to the Menu: Sweet & Spicy Jam and Mambo

Fans have used McDonald’s iconic sauces to put their own twist on menu classics like Chicken McNuggets and World Famous Fries for years. And starting October 9, the chain is adding two new flavors to the roster:

McDonald’s Sweet & Spicy Jam Sauce: A jammy red pepper sauce with a tongue-numbing Szechuan peppercorn kick and extra heat from cayenne pepper; finished with apple cider vinegar. McDonald’s Chefs recommend Sweet & Spicy Jam with: Sausage McMuffin with Egg, Bacon, Egg & Cheese Biscuit, Hash Browns, Chicken McNuggets, McCrispy, World Famous Fries. Fun Fact: this is the first breakfast-inspired dipping sauce to hit U.S. restaurants.

McDonald’s Mambo Sauce: A tomato-based, sweet, spicy and vinegary sauce; inspired by the regional Washington, D.C. area sauce staple. Dial-up the flavor on your next: Quarter Pounder with Cheese, Hash Browns, Chicken McNuggets, McCrispy, World Famous Fries.

"We get inspiration for the food our fans love by exploring the incredible tastes and flavors found in communities across the country," says Tariq Hassan, Chief Marketing and Customer Experience Officer at McDonald’s USA. “Sweet & Spicy Jam and Mambo Sauce live at the intersection of flavor and culture - pulling from decades of rich food history and tradition in local restaurants and home kitchens, and bringing the delicious spice, sweetness and kick of heat we know today’s customers are craving. To celebrate their arrival, we’re passing the mic to some of our biggest sauce fans - food content creators—to get their authentic reactions from the very first, drizzle, dip and bite.”

McDonald’s is teaming up with foodie content creators @Mr.Eats305, @sharidyonne, @santanakeish, @misslegarda, @natelovlogs and @blackgirlsexploredc, who are taking center stage in our latest campaign to review the Sweet and Spicy Jam and Mambo Sauce and share their own delicious creations and pairings across their social channels.

And in honor of the rich cultural ties Mambo sauce has to the Washington D.C. and Chicago communities, the chain is also sharing the real stories of the sauce makers, restaurateurs, small business owners and fans keeping the culture of Mambo strong through an original documentary debuting on McDonald’s YouTube channel on October 9 so stayed tuned for the additional celebrations.