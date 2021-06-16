McDonald’s and BTS to Drop New Merchandise Line.

McDonald’s and BTS have one more surprise in store. At 7 p.m. Wednesday, the company is dropping two new dynamic merchandise lines—the “Saucy Collection” featuring characters hand-drawn by BTS themselves, and the “Melting Collection” inspired by the band’s record-breaking song, “Butter.”

The merch will include items ranging from pajamas and t-shirts to cushions and key rings, just to name a few. To get in on the fun, be sure to download the Weverse Shop app and create an account.

And remember, there are still a few days left to enjoy the BTS Meal. Grab the meal in-restaurant, through contactless mobile order and pay in the McDonald’s app, at the Drive Thru or via McDelivery until June 20.