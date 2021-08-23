McDonald's and Saweetie Unveil New Merchandise Collection

Coast to coast, fans are savoring The Saweetie Meal and remixing the hip-hop artist’s favorite menu items in creative ways. And fans can now also enjoy her go-to order in style with the new Saweetie x McDonald's merch collection, available for purchase starting today.

From trucker hats and Saweet Tea tees to colorful oversized sweatshirts and shorts, this iced-out streetwear collection features unisex items inspired by Saweetie's love of air brush. Over 10 vibrant and pastel-colored designs symbolize some of her favorite things – a volleyball for her love of sports, palm trees as a nod to her West Coast roots, and of course her go-to McDonald’s meal, including her signature Saweetie ‘N Sour sauce.

“Now ya’ll know I stay dipped in the latest fashion, so it was only right I drop some icy merch to celebrate my McDonald’s collab," says Saweetie. “There are so many oversized pieces that I love – like my favorites: the Saweetie 'N Sour Hoodie and Fry Tees.”

This special McDonald’s x Saweetie collection will be available for a limited time only on icybysaweetie.com starting at 9 a.m. CST time Monday, with retail prices ranging from $18-$128.

Don’t forget to grab The Saweetie Meal at participating restaurants nationwide through September 5. The meal includes a Big Mac, 4-piece Chicken McNuggets, medium World Famous Fries, a medium Sprite, Tangy BBQ Sauce and “Saweetie ‘N Sour” sauce.

And there’s still time to win big just by enjoying the meal. When you order The Saweetie Meal in the McDonald’s app you’re automatically entered for a chance to win two limited-edition handbags from one of Saweetie’s favorite designers, Brandon Blackwood – one for you, and one for a friend. The lucky winner will also receive a five-day trip to Las Vegas with two tickets to see her perform.