McDonald's Announces 2021 APIA Scholarship Recipients

A student inventor, a formerly homeless nursing major, and an aspiring teacher, can put more focus on their dreams and less on how to pay tuition this school year. McDonald’s USA in partnership with APIA Scholars – one of the nation’s leading non-profit organizations for Asian Pacific Islander American college scholarships – announced its 2021 McDonald’s/APIA Scholarship recipients. Furthering its longtime commitment to providing resources to students, the scholarship program, established in 2019, is dedicated to addressing the financial barriers that prevent students from pursuing higher education.

According to Pew Research, Asian Pacific Islander Americans are the most economically divided ethnic group in the U.S., with the top 10% earning nearly 11 times more than those in the bottom 10%. Pew Research also found that income inequality is rising most rapidly within the APIA community.

“There are tremendous socio-economic hurdles within the Asian Pacific Islander American community, which are often overlooked because of the model minority myth. APIAs are not a monolith and income disparities in our community are very real,” says Noël Harmon, President and Executive Director of APIA Scholars. “We’re proud to work with McDonald’s to address these issues and help underserved students reach their full potential.

Aligning with the program’s mission to aid students who face challenges paying for college, 67% of this year’s scholarship recipients are from families in significant financial need. Half a million dollars in scholarships will be awarded to 55 APIA students; which includes 15 four-year scholarships for $20,000 each and 40 one-year scholarships for $5,000 each. The scholarship recipients were selected based on their academic achievement, leadership ability, and community involvement.

Many of this year’s McDonald’s/APIA Scholars have overcome personal hardships that have inspired them to uplift their communities through education. Some of their stories include:

Shanay, 18, is an Indian-American student inventor from Madison, Mississippi who created an affordable 3D-printed prosthetic after witnessing the daily struggles of his double amputee aunt. He plans to develop a prototype for global production.

Daisy, 19, is a Filipino-American student from Las Vegas, who is formerly homeless and a survivor of domestic violence. Inspired by the help she received during her time of need, she is pursuing a career in nursing to take care of others.

Harjot, 18, is an Punjabi-American aspiring teacher from Kent, Washington on a mission to diversify U.S. history curriculum. In addition to ensuring inclusion of different voices and perspectives, he hopes to increase minority representation among educators.

“These are tough times, but we remain committed to helping students reach their dreams regardless of their financial limitations,” said Elizabeth Campbell, Senior Director of Cultural Engagement, McDonald’s USA. “Maintaining our partnership with APIA Scholars enables us to identify those in need and make a difference in their lives.”

Representing 17 Asian Pacific Islander American subgroups across 28 states, this year’s class of McDonald’s/APIA Scholars are both ethnically and geographically diverse. Additionally, 94% of the recipients are first generation immigrants and 56% will be the first in their family to attend college. The ethnic breakdown of the recipients is as follows:

38% arecSoutheast Asian (Vietnamese, Hmong, Cambodian, Filipino, Karen, Burmese, Chamorro/Guamanian, Fijian, Tahitian, and Tongan)

29% are East Asian (Chinese, Japanese, and Korean)

20% are South Asian (Bangladeshi, Indian, and Pakistani)

9% are Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander

4% are West Asian (Afghan)

“As small business owners, we are committed to serving our local communities and know the importance of investing in communities of color,” said Willie Cho, a Seattle-based McDonald’s Owner/Operator and National Diversity Marketing Committee Lead. “Through initiatives like the McDonald’s/APIA Scholarship and APA Next, we are feeding and fostering communities, and remain inspired to make a difference.”

The scholarship is a signature program of APA Next, a recently launched education platform by McDonald’s, created to empower and uplift Asian Pacific Islander American students through their education journey– both in and out of the classroom and beyond. Some of APA Next’s other initiatives include:

A partnership with the Shine wellness app to provide mental health resources for students

The APA Next content series featuring Asian Pacific Islander American thought leaders

Virtual education workshops led by academic professionals

Learn more about the upcoming 2022-2023 APIA Scholarship application and APA Next by visiting APANext.com.

Below are the 2021 McDonald’s/APIA Scholarship recipients: