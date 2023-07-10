McDonald’s App Users Can Get Free Fries on July 13

To celebrate National French Fry Day on July 13, McDonald’s is giving away free fries of any size for one day only.

McDonald's fans across the country can score World Famous Fries free of charge, exclusively via the McDonald’s App, with no purchase necessary at participating locations. Whether you love McDonald's crisp, golden fries on their own or dare to dip’em into your favorite sauce or McFlurry, everyone gets to enjoy free fries their way at McDonald’s.