You’re in luck, Shamrock Shake is back!

Starting Feb. 10, 25 cents from every Shamrock Shake sold at participating restaurants nationwide will support local RMHC families. And, because this moment is all about keeping families together, two beloved members of the McDonald’s family are reuniting for the first time in decades.

A Special Shamrock Visit from Uncle O’Grimacey

This Shamrock Season celebration came to life when Grimace stumbled upon his family’s original Shamrock Shake recipe. That discovery sparked Grimace to reconnect with his vibrant, joyful, and generous uncle, Uncle O’Grimacey. Inspired to reunite with Grimace and support his favorite Charity’s 50th milestone, Uncle O’Grimacey packed his bags and embarked on a journey from Sham Rock, Ireland. Now that he’s here, Uncle O’Grimacey is traveling coast-to-coast, spreading Shamrock cheer with fans everywhere and celebrating RMHC and their mission to keep families together.

Here are the ways you can lend Uncle O’Grimacey a helping hand:

Enjoy a Shamrock Shake: For every Shamrock Shake purchased from Feb. 10 to Mar. 23 at participating McDonald’s, 25 cents will be donated to RMHC with a goal of raising $5 million, which could provide 50,000 overnight stays for families staying at RMHC programs.

Style the Uncle O'Grimacey Merchandise Collection: Don special Uncle O'Grimacey merch, including t-shirts, baseball caps and crewnecks. This exclusive swag is available for pre-sale now at goldenarchesunlimited.com, and in the spirit of this campaign, McDonald's will make an additional donation to RMHC.

Support RMHC: Donate or get involved by visiting our website or Round-Up for RMHC at your local McDonald's.

“Our fans eagerly await the Shamrock Shake each year. We are thrilled that proceeds from this minty-flavored treat will aid RMHC in keeping families together,” says Joy Silmon, second-generation McDonald’s franchisee. “Family is a core value at McDonald’s, and we live this every day. Together, with our Crew, customers, and iconic McDonaldland character, Uncle O’Grimacey, we’re helping RMHC make families feel at home, even when they can’t be.”

Committed to Keeping Families Together

This Shamrock Season marks the next chapter of the Gift to RMHC celebration, honoring the fundraiser that helped open the first Ronald McDonald House more than 50 years ago. Since then, McDonald’s and RMHC have partnered to ensure that families can stay together during some of their most difficult times. It all started in 1974, when a group of Philadelphia community leaders, members of the Philadelphia Eagles, and McDonald’s franchisees came together to bring a powerful vision to life: providing support for families with ill or injured children in their time of need. Since then, McDonald’s, its franchisees, and its customers have collectively donated over $1 billion to RMHC — and there’s no intention of slowing down.

“Our long-standing tradition of the Shamrock Shake is a testament to the joy we bring to our customers. This year, we are getting back to the first fundraiser that started our incredible partnership with RMHC,” said Michael Gonda, Chief Impact Officer, North America at McDonald’s. “This Shamrock Shake Season, with a little extra cheer from the Grimace family, we’re reminded that the most precious gift is being close to those you love.”

Cheers to a Happy Shamrock Season! For other ways to donate or get involved with RMHC, visit our website, and stay up to date on Uncle O’Grimacey’s U.S. adventures by following @McDonalds, @mcdonaldscorp and @RMHC!