McDonald's Canada Announces Actor Simu Liu as Ambassador of McHappy Day

McDonald’s Canada announced Canadian actor Simu Liu will be the official ambassador of McHappy Day taking place on Wednesday, May 10, 2023. As the ambassador, Simu will be working alongside McDonald’s Canada to rally Canadians leading up to and on McHappy Day to raise critical funds for Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) and other local children’s charities across Canada.

“I am thrilled to be part of McHappy Day this year and to support RMHC and local children's charities across the country," says Simu Liu. "RMHC has been a vital support for thousands of families during their most difficult times, and I am happy to be part of the fundraising initiative this year. It’s so important to come together as a community to help those in need, and I look forward to working with RMHC and McDonald's to make a difference."

To drum up excitement amongst Canadians to support McHappy Day, Simu will be appearing in the creative for this year’s campaign and using his platform to raise awareness about how Canadians can easily get involved in giving back to families in their own communities.

“McHappy Day is an incredibly special day for us at McDonald’s Canada. From our independent franchisees and their crew, suppliers, and staff, we are so incredibly proud to come together alongside Canadians to support RMHC and other local children’s charities,” says Michèle Boudria, President and CEO of McDonald’s Canada. “Feeding and fostering our communities is at the heart of who we are and what we do at McDonald’s, and RMHC is at the centre of this support.”

On May 10, all menu items, all day, support RMHC across Canada and other local children's charities. Whether it’s joining the celebrations in restaurant, at the Drive-Thru, through mobile order or McDelivery on the McDonald’s app, or via Uber Eats, SkipTheDishes or DoorDash, it’s the most delicious way to support that’s easy and convenient for all.

And before McHappy Day, Canadians can start giving back through the following ways:

Peace Collective: Peace Collective has designed an exclusive collection that will see a portion of the proceeds from sales go to supporting RMHC Canada. Guests can purchase the swag while supplies last, in-store at the Peace Collective Toronto Distillery location, and online at: online at: https://www.peace-collective.com/pages/mchappy-day-2023

McHappy Day Socks and Hearts: Guests can purchase McHappy Day Socks for $5 + tax, while supplies last at participating restaurants, either in restaurant, at the Drive-Thru, through mobile order or McDelivery on the McDonald’s app, or via Uber Eats, SkipTheDishes or DoorDash. Additionally, guests can purchase a McHappy Day Heart in restaurant or at the Drive-Thru, while supplies last at participating restaurants, through donations of either $2, $5, and $10

Facts: