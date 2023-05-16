McDonald's Canada Gives Customers Chance to Win International Flight

McDonald's Canada announced the launch of the Frequent Fryer Program, giving guests who purchase any size World Famous Fries through the McDonald’s app from May 16th to June 19th a chance to win a trip to try different McDonald’s fries from Germany, Italy, France or Japan.

In addition to winning a chance to fry away, guests will receive bonus points for free fries through the McDonald’s app throughout the duration of the contest, along with the chance to win* exclusive travel gear, such as McDonald’s custom carry-on luggage. Throughout the program, the more fries Canadians buy on the app, the more chances they'll have to win.

"We are taking the love Canadians have for our fries to the next level with our Frequent Fryer Program, offering our valued app users and brand fans the chance to win a trip to Berlin, Rome, Paris and Tokyo to explore these cities and try our World Famous Fries internationally,” says Alyssa Buetikofer, Chief Marketing Officer, McDonald’s Canada. “This will be the trip of a lifetime for fry lovers, and a way for us to deepen our connection with our brand fans by rewarding our app users beyond simple points collection.”

The Frequent Fryer Program is another example of how McDonald's continues to unlock value and experiences for brand fans through the McDonald's App. Since the launch of MyMcDonald’s Rewards in 2021, the brand continues to prioritize value, convenience and personalization within the app experience, such as introducing McDelivery on the app earlier this year, as well as continuing to evolve its loyalty offering. These efforts have made the McDonald’s app the #1 quick service restaurant app downloaded by Canadians in 2022, with nearly 5 million Canadian app users.

Don't miss your opportunity to participate in McDonald’s Canada’s Frequent Fryer Program. Download the McDonald's App and start ordering your World Famous Fries today.

Facts:

—When guests buy fries four times with the McDonald’s app from May 16th to June 19th, guests will receive 4,000 bonus points, which can be redeemed for a free fries†

—Every guest who purchases fries on the app is eligible to win one prize. This includes everything from the grand prize destinations to the custom McDonald’s travel gear.

—For every dollar spent on eligible purchases in the McDonald’s app, guests will receive 100 points, which can be used to redeem rewards like any size Premium Roast Coffee or more fries!

—MyMcDonald’s Rewards can also be earned at the restaurant by ordering ahead with Mobile Order, through McDelivery on the McDonald’s app, or by scanning at the Front Counter, Drive-Thru and Kiosk. The more points collected, the more rewards are unlocked.

—McDonald's Canada's World Famous Fries are a longstanding Canadian favourite, made from 100% Canadian potatoes sourced from over 130 farms. McCain has been supplying McDonald’s World Famous Fries in Canada for more than 30 years.