McDonald's Canada Introduces Fruit Splash Beverages

McDonald's Canada will be making a splash on April 4th with the introduction of the all-new Fruit Splash beverages at participating restaurants across Canada. Available all day, the Fruit Splash beverages come in three flavours: Lemon, Strawberry Passionfruit and Peach Mango.

McDonald’s Canada is introducing Fruit Splash beverages starting April 4, in three flavours: Lemon, Strawberry Passionfruit and Peach Mango.

"McDonald's Canada is always looking for new ways to drive menu and flavour innovation," says Nicola Pitman, Director of Menu Management. "The new Fruit Splash beverages are just one example of how we're continuing to bring more variety to our menu, with offerings we know Canadians are going to love. Served over ice, all three of flavours are fun and fruity, making them a delicious go-to option to enjoy, especially as the weather warms up."

Lemon Fruit Splash: A refreshing lemonade beverage made with real lemon juice concentrate and real lemon pulp. Served over ice .

Strawberry Passionfruit Fruit Splash: A refreshing lemonade beverage made with real lemon juice concentrate and real lemon pulp, with the sweet taste of strawberry and passionfruit. Served over ice.

Peach Mango Fruit Splash: A refreshing lemonade beverage made with real lemon juice concentrate and real lemon pulp, with the sweet taste of peach and mango. Served over ice.

In addition to the new Fruit Splash beverages, the cold beverages line-up is also getting a new McCafé Real Fruit Smoothie flavour: Kiwi Pineapple Banana, available at participating McDonald's restaurants in Canada for a limited time, starting April 11th.

Canadians can enjoy the new cold beverages in-restaurant, at the Drive-Thru, through mobile ordering on the McDonald's app and with McDelivery.