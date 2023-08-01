McDonald's Canada Releases Squishmallows McFlurry

McDonald's customers in Canada can now get their hands on the new Squishmallows McFlurry, complete with smooth vanilla soft serve blended with pink popping candy and delicious blueberry flavoured syrup. And, for Squishmallows collectors, families and fans of all ages, a version of the soft and loveable plush toy will also be available in the Happy Meal for a limited time. The Squishmallows toys will be offered to guests in specially themed Squishmallows boxes that include a scannable code to bring each of the characters’ personalities to life in an immersive musical experience.

Squishmallows McFlurry

The latest addition to the McFlurry lineup showcases McDonald's commitment to menu innovation. For a limited time only, guests can try the Squishmallows McFlurry at participating restaurants in both regular and snack sizes.

“We took inspiration from the vibrant and fun spirit of the Squishmallows when developing this new McFlurry and looked to bring that to life with a colourful and unique flavour combination,” says Chef Jeff Anderson, Culinary Innovation Lead at McDonald’s Canada. “The result is a delightful sensory experience for our guests, with unconventional ingredients that complement each other, like the pink popping candy and the sweet, fruity blueberry flavoured syrup.”

This new McFlurry comes as McDonald’s Canada continues to innovate to deliver unparalleled flavour experiences for its guests. Earlier this summer, the brand launched limited-edition McFlurry flavours Confetti Cookie Dough and Caramel Popcorn.

Squishmallows in Happy Meal

For Squishmallows fans, an exclusive lineup of 10 music-themed Squishmallows toys, each with their own name and unique look, will be offered in specially-themed Squishmallows Happy Meal boxes while supplies last.

“In partnering with McDonald’s Canada we are able to bring fans an interactive 360-degree Squishmallows experience which includes the Squishmallows McFlurry, exclusive digital playlists and special edition Squishmallows,” says Gerhard Runken, Senior Vice President of Brand & Marketing at Jazwares. “Happy Meals have featured so many iconic brands throughout the years, and this is a tremendous milestone for Squishmallows as we join forces with McDonald’s, a brand that is trusted and recognized across the world and loved by Canadians coast to coast.”

As a family destination, McDonald’s Canada is committed to continually enhancing the Happy Meal experience to deliver fun moments for families and children to enjoy together. And, the brand continues to prioritize the digital experience for guests of all ages, which is why each Squishmallows Happy Meal toy design will also include an exclusive playlist, comprised of three songs, to bring their personalities to life.