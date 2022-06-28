McDonald's in Chicagoland and Northwest Indiana Seeks 2,000 Hires

Local McDonald’s restaurants of Chicagoland and Northwest Indiana (MOCNI) are inviting more than 2,000 job seekers to find their perfect job combo this summer by applying to a local McDonald’s restaurant today.

Whether it’s a part-time job to help save up for a major purchase, a full-time position with the flexibility to work around family commitments or a first-time job with the goal of gaining valuable work experience, McDonald’s has a position to meet any candidate’s needs and the foundation to help drive long-term success, whether that’s with McDonald’s or elsewhere.

To coincide with summer hiring, MOCNI is kicking off a monthly video series highlighting local crew stories. This video series launches a look at Chicagoland McDonald’s crew members and their career stories, highlighting what our employees value the most about working with McDonald’s: the freedom to earn and learn; the freedom to work the hours that suit their schedules; and the freedom to be themselves.

Each of the first three videos follows a different local McDonald’s crew member who brings the viewer into their life and how their job with McDonald’s has provided the flexibility, benefits and a sense of community.

Like Max, a General Manager and father of three, who needed a job that allowed time off for his family. He found his career working at McDonald’s where he’s been for more than 12 years.

We want everyone who visits us to experience an authentic, feel-good moment on every visit. That starts with people who are empowered to serve our customers in the way they know best— people who are thriving in a safe and respectful workplace, like Caterina, who has been with her local McDonald’s since 2016. She needed a job close to home in her community, with an inclusive environment. Caterina has found a job that educates, empowers and encourages people of every age, background and culture—just like the customers who visit the restaurant every day.

A job with McDonald’s offers restaurant employees a chance to learn transferable soft skills on the job, such as teamwork, customer service, accountability and communication. We look for people who are proactive and hospitality-focused to help us deliver great service to thousands of customers every day. McDonald’s offers our crew lots of opportunities to develop their skills, continue their education and earn at the same time, like Joseph, a recent college graduate and a People Recruitment Manager at his local McDonald’s.

As well as offering opportunities to develop formal qualifications, restaurant workers who join McDonald’s grow in confidence and develops valuable life-skills like teamwork and decision-making in a fast-paced environment.

At McDonald’s, no matter where you are in life, you can find a meaningful career with a side of whatever it is that makes you happy. Job seekers can visit jobs.mchire.com to learn more and apply to a restaurant near them, or text ‘apply’ to 38000 to start an application via text.