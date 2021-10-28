McDonald’s Creates First NFT to Honor McRib's Return

For the first time in the U.S., McDonald’s is creating a limited number of NFTs in celebration of the McRib’s 40th anniversary. For those new to the world of NFTs, they are non-fungible tokens—unique pieces of virtual art that can’t be duplicated. McRib NFTs are digital versions of the fan favorite sandwich, and the chain is giving them away to a few lucky fans on Twitter beginning November 1.

To enter for a chance to win, make sure you’re following @McDonalds on Twitter and retweet the Sweepstakes Invitation tweet any time between November 1 through November 7 from your public account. By November 12, McDonald’s will select 10 fans who will receive the exclusive McRib NFT to add to their personal collection and enjoy even when it’s not on the menu.

Whether you score one or not, be sure to treat yourself to the legendary tangy BBQ flavor of the McRib IRL once it hits participating restaurants nationwide beginning November 1 for a limited time.