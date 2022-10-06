McDonald’s Famed Halloween Pails Return for a Limited Time

McDonald’s is bringing back the most iconic Halloween trio—its McBoo, McPunk’n and McGoblin Halloween Pails– that first came on the scene back in 1986. The nostalgic Happy Meal is returning to participating McDonald’s restaurants nationwide from October 18–31, while supplies last.

They may have vanished for a while, but that didn’t stop customers from finding clever ways to keep their spooky spirit alive—from potting plants in them to using them as OOTD accessories. So, in honor of the return of one of guests’ fave Happy Meals, the brand is serving up five fan-inspired ways to reuse their Halloween Pail after you’ve enjoyed the delicious eats inside.

Don’t feel ghosted by the limited-time appearance of McDonald’s Halloween Pails. Head to your local McDonald’s starting October 18 to snag your own.