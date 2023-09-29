McDonald's Franchisee Hosts Ribbon Cutting for 47th Restaurant

WBF Management, one the largest McDonald’s franchise owner/operators on the West Coast, hosted a ribbon cutting event for their 47th restaurant. The newest location showcases modern design and cutting-edge technology and employs more than 80 people. To commemorate the occasion, WBF presented a $200,000 check to the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Greater Las Vegas in support of their second Ronald McDonald House location, currently under construction.

Ahead of the ceremony, members of the North Las Vegas Police Department participated in Coffee with a Cop. This community-building event invited community members into the restaurant with police offers to enjoy McDonald’s signature coffee. The North Las Vegas officers hopped behind the counter to try their hand at making breakfast sandwiches and delivered community members their meals and coffee in the drive-thru.

During the ceremony, the WBF team expressed their gratitude to the North Las Vegas community for welcoming their newest McDonald’s restaurant to the area.

Highlights from the event:

Nevada Governor Joe Lombardo sent an acknowledgement certificate, which was presented at the event honoring WBF’s monumental 47th location.

Representative Hector Lizaola, a representative for Senator Catherine Cortez Masto presented a certificate of recognition.

representative for Senator Catherine Cortez Masto presented a certificate of recognition. Nevada Senator Dina Neal spoke words of well wishes.

County Commissioner William McCurdy II presented a certificate of recognition of the 31st restaurant in the Silver State

Captain Perez and Chief Gavett presented a certificate on behalf of The City of North Las Vegas alongside Councilman Richard Cherchio

The Las Vegas Chamber of Commerce recognized WBF Management with a presentation.

The Canyon Springs High School Mariachi Band performed throughout the ceremony. They continued the celebration, with hourly performances during a fundraiser WBF set up where a portion of every purchase went back to the band.



The new North Las Vegas location is now open at 1180 E. Craig Rd.