McDonald’s Introduces Cheese Danish to Bakery Menu

McDonald’s is welcoming a new addition to the McCafé Bakery menu this fall, and it’s giving fans a tasty way to switch up their seasonal routines in a world of pumpkin, maple and pecan.

Introducing the Cheese Danish. This flakey pastry with a sweet cream cheese filling and topped with a buttery streusel and light vanilla drizzle is exactly what you didn’t even know you needed this season. Perfect to enjoy for breakfast or as an afternoon treat, McDonald’s is serving it up all day at participating restaurants nationwide starting September 14. It’s available for purchase in restaurants, the drive-thru or on the McDonald’s App for McDelivery.

The Cheese Danish, which is a fresh take on a pastry McDonald’s first offered in the ‘80s, joins an all-star roster of McCafé Bakery items including the Apple Fritter, Blueberry Muffin, and Cinnamon Roll. The McCafé Bakery lineup was introduced in November 2020 and continues to offer craveable sweets for customers that can be enjoyed all day long.