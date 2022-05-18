McDonald’s Introduces Chocolatey Pretzel McFlurry in Time for Summer

Just in time for the start of summer, McDonald’s USA is releasing its first new McFlurry flavor of the year—the Chocolatey Pretzel McFlurry. The tasty frozen treat will be available starting May 25 for a limited time at participating restaurants nationwide.

Each McFlurry is made with McDonald’s creamy vanilla soft serve, mixed with chocolate-covered pretzel bits and topped with a rich caramel swirl—making it the perfect combination of salty and sweet.

You can get your hands on the new Chocolatey Pretzel McFlurry, along with the classic OREO or M&M’s McFlurry, however you order your McDonald’s —in the restaurant, drive-thru or on the McDonald’s App for McDelivery.