McDonald’s Launches Exclusive Space Jam Happy Meal Toys

It’s game time for Bugs Bunny, Lola Bunny, Taz and others as McDonald’s Happy Meal gets a Tune-up for the first time since 1996. Starting Tuesday, fans can enjoy special Happy Meal toy versions of Looney Tunes characters from the upcoming animated/live-action event film Space Jam: A New Legacy, in U.S. theaters and on HBO Max July 16.

Each box – uniquely designed to celebrate the film – will include one of 12 different characters dunking, dribbling and more. As always, this Happy Meal will be available for a limited time at participating restaurants nationwide while supplies last.

“And speaking of supplies, little [Tweety] bird let us know some fans were asking for another shot to get the McDonald’s x Diamond Supply Co. x Space Jam: A New Legacy merch we dropped last weekend,” McDonald’s said. “So, we’re giving them two ways to enter for the chance to win the top-selling item from the collection. Simply add a Happy Meal to your order via McDonald’s App* (July 6-12) or McDelivery with UberEats (July 13-15) and you’ll be entered for a chance to score the limited-edition basketball jersey.”

For those who still can’t get enough of McDonald’s x Space Jam: A New Legacy style, select merch from the collection – like the custom sweatshirt and t-shirt – will also be featured on Golden Arches Unlimited for purchase beginning in early July, while supplies last.