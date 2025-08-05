In the whimsical world of McDonaldland lives a colorful cast of characters who are legendary, timeless and cherished by McDonald’s fans across generations. Now, for the first time in more than 20 years, Ronald McDonald, Grimace, Birdie, Hamburglar, Mayor McCheese and the Fry Friends are officially taking the trip out of the group chat. Fans are invited to visit the Golden Arches to grab the all new McDonaldland Meal, starting Aug. 12.

The meal features a new, limited-edition Mt. McDonaldland Shake – an ode to one of its major landmarks – that offers a secret concoction as enchanting as the world itself. It’s up to you to discover the surprise flavor. It also comes with your choice of a Quarter Pounder with Cheese or 10-piece Chicken McNuggets, World Famous Fries, and even a first-of-its-kind collectible souvenir that’s sure to unlock core memories.

Take a Trip Through McDonaldland

McDonaldland is finally open to visitors! Visit today when you order the McDonaldland Meal with the new Mt. McDonaldland shake and one of six souvenirs. At participating McDonald’s for a limited time, while supplies last.

But first… a note from your travel advisor

“Over the past few years we’ve seen how fans flock to our characters, everyone from Grimace to the Hamburglar. But many, especially the new generation, don’t know that’s just the tip of the iceberg. There’s an entire magical world of McDonaldland filled with characters, places and lore,” said Jennifer “JJ” Healan, McDonald’s VP, U.S. Marketing, Brand, Content & Culture. “And so, for the first time in decades we are taking fans on a trip to McDonaldland with an immersive experience that taps into the past to create the future. It’s a chance for us to give fans a new, modern way to experience this magical world.”

So, pack your bags for a fun-filled itinerary that lets you explore all that McDonaldland has to offer!

Stop #1: Refresh Yourself at Mt. McDonaldland

Experience the volcano first-hand with our limited-edition shake, inspired by the vibrant blue “lava” and pink clouds of Mt. McDonaldland

Stop #2: Swing by the Souvenir Shop and Meet the Locals

Every McDonaldland Meal comes with one of six exclusive collectible tins featuring postcards, stickers and more, each inspired by the different characters. Get your hands on the full collection, because no trip is complete without a souvenir!

Stop #3: Discover the Rich History

McDonaldland first opened its doors in 1971, introducing fans to the beloved characters and their home filled with Apple Pie Trees and Hamburger Patches. For over 20 years, McDonaldland was featured in everything from games to movies, and the characters developed a devoted fan following. Now the gang is back together, and fans can rediscover the epic world and its characters or experience it for the first time – all through the meal.

Stop #4: Show Your McDonaldland Pride

Grab limited-edition merch from our collaborations with Pacsun on Aug. 12, featuring sweat sets and graphic tees as colorful as McDonaldland itself, and Away including complimentary luggage tags and bag charms with any purchase at Away retail locations from Aug. 18 onward, while supplies last. Now you can carry a piece of McDonaldland magic wherever you go.

Pack your bags, because a trip to McDonald’s is a trip to McDonaldland IRL this summer. And be sure to head to McDonaldland.com to learn more about the world and keep an eye out on social @McDonald’s on Instagram, TikTok, X and Facebook for more ways to explore what this world has to offer. Adventure awaits!