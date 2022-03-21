McDonald’s Legendary Szechuan Sauce Returning in Surprise Launch

McDonald’s surprised everyone at midnight, revealing plans to drop the legendary Szechuan Sauce exclusively on McDonald’s App, for a limited time.

Beginning March 31 for just a few days—while supplies last—Szechuan Sauce will be available for free with any Chicken McNuggets order when selecting a dipping sauce. And fans who are feeling extra saucy can purchase up to five a la carte packets on the App.

With hints of soy, garlic, ginger and mild vinegar notes, Szechuan Sauce will temporarily join McDonald’s collection of dipping sauces (Sweet ‘N’ Sour, Creamy Ranch, Honey, Spicy Buffalo, Tangy BBQ, and Honey Mustard). This is only the fourth time Szechuan has made an appearance on McDonald’s menu since it first launched in 1998.

McDonald’s is bringing it back in style with limited-edition, golden foil packets in five different designs, which together spell “Szechuan.” A lucky few might even be able to collect them all.