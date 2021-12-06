McDonald’s Mariah Carey Menu Kicks Off with Exclusive Merch

The Mariah Menu is arriving at McDonald’s on December 13 with 12 days of deals on the McDonald’s app. Now, the brand is unwrapping more surprises, including exclusive Mariah x McDonald’s merch and a festive TV commercial.

To bring even more holiday cheer to the Mariah Menu, the chain is decking out fans and celebrating Mariah’s longtime love of the Golden Arches with exclusive beanies and t-shirts. On December 15 and December 21, simply redeem the Mariah Menu deal—a bakery item and Sausage McMuffin with Egg, respectively—through Mobile Order & Pay with a $1 minimum purchase, and be one of the first approximately 10,000 people to claim the special Mariah x McDonald’s merch item for that day. The beanie (December 15) features her iconic signature, while the t-shirt (December 21) includes a throwback photo of Mariah enjoying her go-to McDonald’s order—a Cheeseburger with extra pickles.

“Just like so many of my fans, I have such amazing memories with McDonald’s over the years. I always get a sense of nostalgia when I see the Golden Arches, so creating throwback merch with one of my favorite photos from the 90s was really fun for me,” says Mariah Carey.

A true Mariah fan knows she always puts on a spectacular show, and McDonald’s new TV commercial is no exception. Tonight, the holidays are coming early with its primetime premiere, blending McDonald’s and Mariah’s worlds to the sound of everyone’s favorite holiday anthem, “All I Want for Christmas is You.”

Customers can order the Mariah Menu in the U.S. starting on December 13, featuring a different free item each day with a $1 minimum purchase on the McDonald’s app. To access the daily deals, simply download the McDonald’s app and visit the deals section to add to your order.