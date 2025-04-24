McDonald’s announced the appointment of Pat Myers as Senior Vice President and Chief People Officer, effective May 19, 2025.

In this role, Myers will oversee all aspects of human resources for McDonald’s U.S. operations, including Talent Management, Talent Acquisition, Total Rewards, Learning & Development, Inclusion, Culture, and Organization Effectiveness.​

Myers brings a wealth of experience from leadership roles at Medtronic, Target, Mars, and Kraft Heinz, where he led complex people strategies with a focus on building inclusive, high-performing cultures. His ability to connect overarching talent strategies with meaningful, locally relevant execution makes him especially well-suited to lead at the size and scale of McDonald’s USA.​

Myer’s leadership approach is deeply rooted in community engagement and a commitment to creating environments where everyone can thrive. He chairs his local Parent Group organization and volunteers with the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) and Feed the Community groups, turning his passion for service into everyday action.​

A native of Wisconsin, Pat holds bachelor’s degrees in healthcare administration and biology from the University of Wisconsin–Eau Claire. He currently resides in Minneapolis with his family and will be relocating to Chicago. An avid Green Bay Packers fan, Pat enjoys coaching his kids’ baseball and soccer teams and volunteering for local philanthropic organizations.​