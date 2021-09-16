McDonald's to Offer Double Cheeseburgers for 50 Cents on National Cheeseburger Day

National Cheeseburger Day is right around the corner, and McDonald’s is celebrating its cheeseburger-loving besties with a one-day only, in-app offer they’ll crave.
On Saturday, September 18, head to the McDonald’s app and get a Double Cheeseburger for $0.50.
After your first purchase using MyMcDonald’s Rewards in the app, you’ll earn 1500 bonus points, unlocking future freebies across the menu.
