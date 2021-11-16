McDonald's to Offer Egg McMuffin for 63 Cents

In celebration of the Egg McMuffin's 50th anniversary, McDonald's will offer the item for a throwback price of 63 cents.

The 63 cent Egg McMuffin offer will only be available on the McDonald’s app during breakfast hours on Thursday, Nov. 18. Customers can order the breakfast sandwich, and any add-ons, for carryout, Drive Thru or dine-in at participating restaurants.

It’s no secret McDonald’s fans love to hack their favorite menu items to make their meals a little – extra – and that’s especially true for the OG breakfast sandwich, the Egg McMuffin. From adding a McChicken patty and syrup for a DIY take on chicken & waffles, to swapping the English Muffins for two Hash Browns…the ways to mix it up are endless.

“The Egg McMuffin, the first-ever quick service restaurant breakfast sandwich, joined the McDonald’s menu in 1971 in Santa Barbara, California, and customers have been getting creative with it ever since,” says Molly McKenna, McDonald’s Senior Director of Brand Communications. “It‘s been fun to see all the ways they’ve made it their own - whether it’s adding some heat with salsa or sweetness with jam or combining it with the Sausage McMuffin, they’re always innovating. I personally love to add a little heat to my Egg McMuffin.”