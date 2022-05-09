McDonald's to Offer Tarot Card Readings on TikTok

The stars are aligned and the planets are in position for Mercury retrograde this week. To bring fans comfort during this intergalactic mayhem, McDonald's is offering a free McChicken or McDouble with the purchase of a Medium Fries exclusively in the McDonald’s App from May 10-11.

McDonald’s is also teaming up with tarot card reader and astrology expert, Madam Adam, who will provide celestial guidance to our fans during this unruly time. Additional details can be found below: