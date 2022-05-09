McDonald's to Offer Tarot Card Readings on TikTok

The stars are aligned and the planets are in position for Mercury retrograde this week. To bring fans comfort during this intergalactic mayhem, McDonald's is offering a free McChicken or McDouble with the purchase of a Medium Fries exclusively in the McDonald’s App from May 10-11.
McDonald’s is also teaming up with tarot card reader and astrology expert, Madam Adam, who will provide celestial guidance to our fans during this unruly time. Additional details can be found below:
- We’re offering select fans a McDonald’s-inspired Tarot reading from Madam Adam on TikTok on Tuesday, May 10.
- For a chance to get a reading, fans can comment with their name + Zodiac sign on Madam Adam’s TikTok or Instagram posts announcing McDonald’s Mercury retrograde deal – starting on Monday, May 9.
- They can also comment during the TikTok Live reading event at 6 PM EST on Tuesday. Madam Adam will randomly select a lucky few to receive the custom readings... and everyone can listen in to hear a bit more about what the future holds!
- Whether that’s showing up for yourself by picking up a McCafe in the morning after a long night or seeing how far you've come since ordering Happy Meals. Tune in to find out!
News and information presented in this release has not been corroborated by QSR, Food News Media, or Journalistic, Inc.