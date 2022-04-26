McDonald's Offering 6-Piece McNuggets for $1 on its App

There’s no wrong way to enjoy Chicken McNuggets – whether you use them as a delicious way to get to your favorite dipping sauce, eat all the McNugget shapes in a specific order, or swear by your own menu hack (like dunking your McNuggets into a McFlurry).

Take the McNuggets Personality Quiz to find out if you’re the Creative Type, Sauce Superfan, Shape Connoisseur or Sharer. Then, test out your results on April 27 – because the chain is serving up six-piece Chicken McNuggets for $1, exclusively on the McDonald’s App to enjoy your McNuggets however you’d like.