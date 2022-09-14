McDonald’s Offering Free Double Cheeseburger with $1 Purchase on September 18

McDonald’s asked fans to vote for one of three classics (the regular Cheeseburger, Double Cheeseburger, and McDouble) through a poll in its App.

The people have spoken, and the winner is … the Double Cheeseburger. To celebrate its big win, McDonald’s is offering customers a free Double Cheeseburger with a minimum $1 purchase on National Cheeseburger Day (this Sunday, September 18) at participating locations. This deal is available exclusively on the McDonald’s App