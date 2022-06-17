McDonald's Offering Free Sprite with $1 App Purchase on June 21

From saying it tastes like the sound of a zipper closing a jacket to a dog growling, or even TV static, the creative ways McDonald’s customers describe the carbonated taste and feeling of a Sprite from McDonald’s are endless.

The chain is all ears for more. That’s why, on June 21 – the first official day of summer – it’s calling on guests to share what sound their Sprite from McDonald’s tastes like on social media. And to get the creative juices flowing, customers can score a free any-size Sprite when they spend $1 on the McDonald’s App on June 21.