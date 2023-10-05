McDonald's Releases Documentary Highlighting its Mambo Sauce

At the intersection of culture, community and entrepreneurship, there's a sauce that has woven itself into the hearts of many in the Washington D.C. and Chicago communities. This sauce isn't just a condiment; it's a symbol of culinary pride, a testament to entrepreneurial spirit, and a source of inspiration for small business owners and food lovers alike.

Of course, we’re talking about Mambo sauce – a unique blend of sweet and tangy flavors that holds a truly special place in regional food culture. As we continue to be inspired by the bold tastes and rich flavors our fans love across the country, last week we announced that we will be bringing the flavors of Mambo sauce to McDonald’s restaurants for a limited time.

To pay tribute to this culinary icon, McDonald’s is introducing: The Love of Mambo. This new documentary short features the real stories of the sauce makers, restaurateurs, small business owners, and devoted fans who are preserving and celebrating Mambo’s culinary heritage:

Arsha Jones, Owner of Capital City: Arsha is the driving force behind Capital City, a brand that has become synonymous with quality Mambo sauce and helped introduce this D.C. staple to kitchens and restaurants across the country.

Jermaine Smith, Co-Owner of Henry’s Soul Café: Jermaine is a visionary restaurateur in Washington D.C. who continues his father’s legacy of bringing the flavors of Mambo sauce to the local community.

Anthony Thomas, Personal Chef and Author: Anthony is a talented chef and cultural convener bringing people together over delicious food, adding his unique take and the flavors of Mambo sauce to traditional dishes.

Tina Gray, Personal Chef and Owner of ‘What’s On The Menu?’: Tina is a Chicago-based chef whose love of her city pulls through in her culinary masterpieces.

"The Love of Mambo" is available to watch now on McDonald's YouTube channel. Join us on this flavorful journey and discover the stories behind the sauce that has brought communities together and inspired a new generation of entrepreneurs.