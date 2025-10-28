McDonald’s is turning up the flavor this fall with a bold new sauce that strikes the perfect balance between cool and spicy. Available nationwide beginning November 3, the new Buffalo Ranch Sauce brings together the tangy kick of buffalo with the creamy smoothness of ranch—creating a dip and drizzle for any craving.

Blending buttermilk, garlic, and onion for a subtle sweetness, the Buffalo Ranch Sauce delivers a gentle heat that builds to a savory, satisfying finish. It’s the ultimate mash-up for fans who can’t decide between mild and wild.

The new sauce can be enjoyed with a variety of limited-time menu items, including:

Buffalo Ranch Snack Wrap – A crispy, juicy McCrispy Strip paired with shredded cheese, crisp lettuce, and Buffalo Ranch Sauce, wrapped up and ready to go for $2.99.*

– A crispy, juicy McCrispy Strip paired with shredded cheese, crisp lettuce, and Buffalo Ranch Sauce, wrapped up and ready to go for $2.99.* Bacon Buffalo Ranch McCrispy – Thick-cut applewood smoked bacon, crinkle-cut pickles, and Buffalo Ranch Sauce come together on a crispy McCrispy filet and toasted potato roll.

– Thick-cut applewood smoked bacon, crinkle-cut pickles, and Buffalo Ranch Sauce come together on a crispy McCrispy filet and toasted potato roll. Bacon Buffalo Ranch Deluxe McCrispy – The Deluxe version adds shredded lettuce and Roma tomatoes to the mix for an extra layer of flavor.

– The Deluxe version adds shredded lettuce and Roma tomatoes to the mix for an extra layer of flavor. McCrispy Strips with Buffalo Ranch Dip Cup – Perfectly breaded and seasoned McCrispy Strips served with a side of Buffalo Ranch Sauce for dipping.

For those who prefer to blaze their own trail, the Buffalo Ranch Sauce can also be ordered à la carte to add a flavor boost to any McDonald’s menu item.

Head to participating McDonald’s restaurants nationwide starting November 3 to experience the new Buffalo Ranch Sauce—available for a limited time only.

*Prices and participation may vary.