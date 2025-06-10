McDonald’s USA and Snapchat announced a first-of-its-kind partnership to offer MyMcDonald’s Rewards members a seriously sweet deal: a Snapchat+ subscription!

For a limited time from June 10 – July 7, rewards members in the US can exchange points to redeem a one-month Snapchat+ subscription (for new subscribers only, while supplies last). This collaboration marks the first time for McDonald’s to offer a digital subscription service as a redeemable reward.

Since launch, the McDonald’s App has become one of the most popular Food & Drink apps globally, with over 150 million rewards members using the app to earn points for free McDonald’s, get exclusive deals, save time by ordering ahead. Now, they can unlock an enhanced Snapchat experience with Snapchat+ and get access to pre-release and exclusive features, including customizable app icons, chat wallpapers, and AI Bitmoji pets.“

“Our fans want rewards that bring them feel-good moments — they want experiences that are social, relevant, and rewarding. Offering a month of Snapchat+ as part of our Rewards program allows us to meet them where they are, in a way that feels fun and fresh.””

— Jackie Bruzek, VP Customer Engagement, McDonald’s USA

At Snapchat, we’re always looking for fresh, fun ways to help brands connect more meaningfully with their audience. This partnership with McDonald’s brings that mission to life by combining loyalty with creativity. With nearly 15 million Snapchat+ subscribers, it’s clear that our community values exclusive, expressive features – and we’re excited to offer MyMcDonald’s Rewards users access to that experience.”

— Katelyn Kroneman, US Head of Verticals, Snap Inc.



To redeem the Snapchat+ subscription, MyMcDonald’s Rewards users can head to their Rewards & Deals on the McDonald’s App and click on the Snapchat+ icon under ‘MoreRewards.’ Users can then exchange 1500 MyMcDonald’s points to receive a unique code, which they can enter via this link on Snapchat to be a Snapchat+ subscriber. 1

1 Only for new Snapchat+ subscribers. Not available to existing Snapchat+ subscribers.

