McDonald’s Rolls Out Deals for Back-to-School Week

This month, McDonald’s is helping everyone ease into that back-to-school reality by giving fans of all ages a full week of syllabus-themed food deals (with a chance to redeem some extra credit) exclusively in the McDonald’s App.
Starting August 15, the deals include:
- Monday (8/15): $1.01 McChicken
- Tuesday (8/16): $2.01 Chicken or Sausage McGriddle + Large Coffee
- Wednesday (8/17): $3.01: 10 McNuggets
- Thursday (8/18): $4.01 Big Mac + Medium Fries
Perfect Attendance Bonus: Even better, if you redeem each of the four Syllabus Week offers, you can get a 2X MyMcDonald's Rewards bonus points accelerator on a single order between August 22-31.
