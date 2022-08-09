    McDonald’s Rolls Out Deals for Back-to-School Week

    Industry News | August 9, 2022

    This month, McDonald’s is helping everyone ease into that back-to-school reality by giving fans of all ages a full week of syllabus-themed food deals (with a chance to redeem some extra credit) exclusively in the McDonald’s App.

    Starting August 15, the deals include:

    • Monday (8/15): $1.01 McChicken
    • Tuesday (8/16): $2.01 Chicken or Sausage McGriddle  + Large Coffee
    • Wednesday (8/17): $3.01: 10 McNuggets
    • Thursday (8/18): $4.01 Big Mac  + Medium Fries

     

    Perfect Attendance Bonus: Even better, if you redeem each of the four Syllabus Week offers, you can get a 2X MyMcDonald's Rewards bonus points accelerator on a single order between August 22-31.

    News and information presented in this release has not been corroborated by QSR, Food News Media, or Journalistic, Inc.

