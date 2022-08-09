McDonald’s Rolls Out Deals for Back-to-School Week

This month, McDonald’s is helping everyone ease into that back-to-school reality by giving fans of all ages a full week of syllabus-themed food deals (with a chance to redeem some extra credit) exclusively in the McDonald’s App.

Starting August 15, the deals include:

Monday (8/15): $1.01 McChicken

Tuesday (8/16): $2.01 Chicken or Sausage McGriddle + Large Coffee

Wednesday (8/17): $3.01: 10 McNuggets

Thursday (8/18): $4.01 Big Mac + Medium Fries

Perfect Attendance Bonus: Even better, if you redeem each of the four Syllabus Week offers, you can get a 2X MyMcDonald's Rewards bonus points accelerator on a single order between August 22-31.