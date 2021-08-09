McDonald's Saweetie Meal Hits Stores Nationwide

Time to round up all your best friends and head to McDonald’s for The Saweetie Meal, arriving in U.S. restaurants nationwide starting Monday. Served in fresh Saweetie-themed packaging, the hip-hop hitmaker’s signature order features a Big Mac, 4-piece Chicken McNuggets, medium World Famous Fries, a medium Sprite, Tangy BBQ Sauce and “Saweetie ‘N Sour” sauce – the same Sweet ‘N Sour sauce you know and love, re-named in honor of the new meal.

And we have a few more surprises in store for the icy gang – introducing, the ultimate Saweetstakes. Today through September 5, order The Saweetie Meal in the McDonald’s app and you will be entered for a chance to win two limited-edition handbags from one of Saweetie’s favorite designers, Brandon Blackwood – one for you, and one for a friend. The lucky winner will also receive a five-day trip to Las Vegas with two tickets to see her perform. For more information, including how to enter without a purchase, visit www.McDonaldsSaweetstakes.com.

Fans can also check out our new commercial featuring a remix of Saweetie’s latest single, “Fast Motion.”