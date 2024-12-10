Dulce de leche goes by many names. Whether you know it as cajeta, manjar, manjar blanco, arequipe, milk candy, fanguito, doce de leite, leche quemada or any other name, this sweet staple is a unifying flavor for Latinos, evoking memories of home, no matter where you’re from.

McDonald’s is serving up this iconic flavor with the Dulce de Leche Frappé–a deliciously nostalgic treat set to transport you back to abuela’s kitchen, your childhood candy store or the corner panadería.

To celebrate the flavor that holds a special place in the hearts of many, McDonald’s is teaming up with rising Mexican actor Iñaki Godoy, best known for his role in Netflix’s live action hit ONE PIECE. Together, we’re inviting our fans to enjoy the flavor that speaks their language in a uniquely sweet way, reminding you that no matter what you call it, it’s a Dulce de Leche Frappé at McDonald’s.

Dulce de leche carritos are also popping up at select McDonald’s locations in Southern California and Miami from 12–3 PM local time, serving up free samples of the irresistibly sweet Dulce de Leche Frappé. Fans can also score exclusive merch, win Arch Cards, and more—all while supplies last.

Southern California Details:

December 6: 48350 Seminole Dr, Cabazon, CA 92230

December 7: 7861 Beach Blvd. Buena Park, CA 90620

Miami Details:

December 13: 1400 SW 8th St, Miami, FL 33135

December 14: 1650 Washington Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139

Can’t make it to one of these spots but still craving a sweet stroll down memory lane or a delightful pick-me-up? Treat yourself to the Dulce de Leche Frappé, available now at participating locations nationwide through the McDonald’s app—hurry, it’s only here for a limited time.